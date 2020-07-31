MIPCOM Announces New 2020 Market Format

MIPCOM unveiled its plans to shift the 2020 edition to a three-day format, MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes.

MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes will take place as a streamlined event from October 12-14, 2020, combined with MIPCOM Online+, the premium digital service. A significant change will be the new floor plan, with no exhibition stands in or around the Palais des Festivals. Market delegates will have access to open meeting spaces, reserved tables, and private lounges. In addition, MIPJunior will be held at the same time as MIPCOM, inside the Palais des Festivals.

Laurine Garaude, Television Division director at Reed MIDEM, stated, “We want to help the international television community get back to business and the combination of face-to-face at MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes and digital MIPCOM Online+ makes this possible. We understand that some people will be unable to travel to Cannes, so they can be part of the MIPCOM experience digitally. New health and safety guidelines meant considerable disruption and extra costs for exhibitors and their stands, so we decided there will be no exhibition stands at MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes.”