Entertainment Journalist XiXi Yang Launches ‘Pop News Edition’

XYZ Media founder and entertainment journalist XiXi Yang will launch the pop culture show Pop News Edition starting August 4, 2020.

Bringing diverse and in-depth pop culture stories to a worldwide audience, Pop News Edition will air online via its website. It will also be shown as a 30-minute format airing weekly on Amazon and Hulu. The show will cover human interest stories, ranging from news and trends to entertainment and true crime.

In her career, Yang has worked as an entertainment journalist and pop culture commentator across CNN and HLN flagship shows, including Newsroom, Morning Express with Robin Meade, and On the Story, among others. Her new show has studios in Los Angeles and New York, with satellite teams in London, Shanghai, Cape Town, and other locations.

Yang stated, “We will follow major pop culture moments in Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and all parts of the world, just as closely as we watch everything happening here in Hollywood. As of now, we are the first and only show that provides viewers with an in-depth look at how some of the biggest pop culture stories are shaping our world.”