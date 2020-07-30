One Animation Secures International Sales For ‘Oddbods’

One Animation announced a slew of international sales for season three and specials of Oddbods.

International broadcasters onboard for the latest season of the preschool comedy series include teleTOON+ in France, TV3 Catalunya in Spain, Turner Latin America, and Mango TV in China. Bomanbridge Media, the appointed agent for the series in Asia, secured deals for the long-form series as well as seasonal specials with Eastern Broadcasting’s YoYo in Taiwan, Mediacorp in Singapore, and RTV in Indonesia. Australia’s ABC picked up season two of Oddbods short-form compilations.

In addition, new VoD platforms are streaming Oddbods content. AVoD platform Tubi airs Oddbods short-form content as well as other One Animation content across the U.S., U.K., Latin America, and Australia. iQIYI Taiwan secured the first two long-form seasons of Oddbods, and Astro Network in Malaysia picked up the VoD rights to the first short-form season of Oddbods and the “Zee Force” special.

Michele Schofield, SVP of Content Distribution at One Animation, said, “Oddbods continues to be a highly sought-after property for both linear and on-demand platforms, with our specials providing fans a longer form treat for a seasonal highlight. We’re excited to welcome new broadcast partners and strengthen our ties with existing ones through this wave of deals.”