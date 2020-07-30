eOne Inks Licensing Deal With Foxtel For Feature Films

Entertainment One (eOne) closed a package deal with Foxtel in Australia.

As part of the agreement, Foxtel picked up the pay TV broadcast and SVoD rights to a package of feature films. The slate of feature films includes 1917, Judy, Vice, Wild Rose, Booksmart, Babyteeth, as well as three straight-to-service titles, Captive State, Thank You For Your Service, and Just Getting Started.

The deal also covers Green Book, Palm Beach, Top End Wedding, and a number of library titles.

Joyce Yeung, executive vice president of Sales, APAC, at eOne International Distribution, commented, “We’re delighted to expand on our long-running partnership with Foxtel. Our new agreement represents a great opportunity to bring this impressive slate of feature films and a deep portfolio of library titles to Australian TV audiences on both Foxtel’s broadcast and on demand platforms.” Amanda Laing, chief commercial officer at Foxtel, added, “At a time when we know our customers are spending more time at home and more time watching Foxtel, this new deal with our partners at eOne adds to our great movie line-up.”