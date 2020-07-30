Beyond Rights Picks Up 35 Hours Of Factual Content

Beyond Rights signed acquisition deals with five production partners for a total of 35 hours of factual content.

The London-based rights-management and distribution company was established by the recent merger of Beyond Distribution and TCB Media Rights. Beyond Rights acquired two seasons of Undercut: Wooden Treasure (pictured) from GiUMa Produzioni in Italy, Race To Victory from Mexico- and Miami-based CIC Media, and Filthy House SOS from Manchester-based Gobstopper. From Wonderhood, Beyond picked up Trump In Tweets, and in a separate deal with Uplands Television, the company nabbed The Unremembered.

Claire Runham, who brokered the deals for Beyond Rights, remarked, “Successful partnerships with a wide range of independent producers will be at the core of the Beyond Rights business going forward, so we are delighted to announce these new relationships now as well as the fascinating factual content they bring to our slate.”