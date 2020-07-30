AMC Networks’ Acorn TV Orders ‘Cannes Confidential’

Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ streaming service focusing on British and international television, and Acorn Media Enterprises commissioned Cannes Confidential from Dramacorp.

Produced by the Stockholm-based producer Dramacorp, the Acorn TV original series marks the first English-language procedural to be produced and set on the Cote d’Azur since the 1970s. The romantic procedural revolves around the relationship between an underdog female cop and an ex-conman and master counterfeiter. The pair become an unlikely crime-fighting duo to solve a murder case.

Production will start in early 2021. Cannes Confidential will exclusively debut on Acorn TV in North America, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K. in late 2021.

Catherine Mackin, managing director at Acorn Media Enterprises, said, “Acorn Media Enterprises is thrilled to commission this highly entertaining new procedural from prolific U.K. writer Chris Murray and Dramacorp. With its engaging, blue sky script and beautiful setting, Cannes Confidential is the kind of program the world could use right now and is sure to entertain Acorn TV subscribers worldwide.”