SPI/FilmBox Launches Filmstream On Samsung TV Plus In U.K.

SPI/FilmBox‘s digital channel Filmstream made its worldwide debut on Samsung TV Plus in the U.K. on May 7, 2020.

SPI/FilmBox operates 42 television channels across six continents and its new ad-based digital channel presents a variety of independent and classic movies. Viewers in the U.K. will be able to access FilmStream on Samsung Electronic’s free Smart TV video service, which comes installed on recent Samsung Smart TV models. Filmstream showcases a catalog that spotlights independent world cinema and classic films, from directors such as Alfred Hitchcock and Federico Fellini.

Guney Yasavur, COO at SPI International, remarked, “The rise of on-demand content consumption has left some viewers with the need to unwind and embrace the laid-back viewing experience of linear TV. The addition of Filmstream to Samsung Electronics’ new generation video service Samsung TV Plus, will offer viewers the optimal laid-back entertainment experience through the convergence of traditional and digital television.”