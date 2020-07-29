Gusto Worldwide Media Scores Deal With Vuulr

Gusto Worldwide Media closed a content deal with global content marketplace Vuulr for more than 500 hours of premium culinary and lifestyle programming.

As part of the agreement, Vuulr will offer a variety of Gusto titles, including DNA Dinners, One World Kitchen, Watts on the Grill, and Cook Like a Chef 2.0 (pictured). Buyers and distributors will be able to access Gusto Worldwide Media series as well as a growing library of television content through the platform.

Ian McKee, CEO of Vuulr, commented, “We’re delighted that Gusto Worldwide Media has come on board the Vuulr marketplace with such a fabulous array of titles. We are sure that Gusto’s fresh and innovative culinary and lifestyle content will resonate strongly with global buyers, who will now be able to search for titles, watch trailers and screeners and negotiate rights packages from the safety of their laptop, with deals closing in under 10 days.”

Krynn Wrigley, international sales manager at Gusto Worldwide Media, added, “Vuulr is a great fit for Gusto’s 500-plus hours of 4K/HD content – with options available in Spanish & Mandarin. We look forward to making these new global connections, especially in this post-handshake world.”