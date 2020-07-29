Global Agency To Distribute ‘Mr. Wrong’

Global Agency picked up the international rights to the new romantic comedy series Mr. Wrong.

Produced by Gold Film, the romcom tells the story and romantic pitfalls of Ezgi. Her quest for romance leads her to meet the womanizer Ozgur, “Mr. Wrong,” but fate and nagging mothers conspire to bring about a happy ending. The series stars Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel. Global Agency confirmed huge interest in the series, with negotiations ongoing in several territories. Mr. Wrong debuted on FOX Turkey.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, stated, “Mr. Wrong was the most anticipated series of the summer. We are very happy to continue our cooperation with Gold Film and represent the new series of Can Yaman. This series is our first major collaboration with FOX TV and we look forward to building a stronger partnership.”