Calinos Brings ‘Woman’ To Hungary And Vietnam

Calinos Entertainment secured broadcast deals for Woman in Hungary and Vietnam.

Produced by Medyapim and MF Yapim, Woman will air on RTL Klub in Hungary on VTV in Vietnam. The drama series tells the story of Bahar, who struggles to raise her kids alone. After losing her grandparents and beloved husband, she is surprised when her estranged mother and eclectic sisters turn up in her life.

Woman is distributed by Calinos Entertainment and aired on FOX Turkey. It has had success in Spain and Chile, as well.

Calinos also recently sold drama series Forbidden Fruit to VTV.