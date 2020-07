Beckie Mullen: 1963-2020

Former professional wrestler Beckie Mullen passed away earlier this week at a hospital in Palm Springs, California.

Mullen died of cancer. During her career, she was known as Sally the Farmer’s Daughter and appeared in the inaugural season of Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) in 1986.

In 2017, Netflix released the comedy-drama series GLOW, inspired by the women’s professional wrestling circuit.