Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay brought on Peter Lubbers as CEO of Banijay Benelux.

Lubbers will lead the strategy and management of the company’s portfolio in the region. Banijay Benelux encompasses the operations of Zodiak Netherlands, Zodiak Belgium, and EndemolShine Netherlands, as well as the associated Dutch production companies. Prior to joining Banijay, Lubbers founded Concept Street in 2018 with Roy Aalderink and MGM. He previously served as director of Television at SBS Group and program director at RTL 7, among other roles.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay, said, “As we scale up our operations in the region, we wanted to welcome a leader who is tapped into the local industry, is familiar with the numerous clients, and can work collaboratively with our labels to ensure creative excellence and leading positions in their respective markets. Peter has the entrepreneurial spirit our business was built on and the tenacity to drive a successful operation for us there.”