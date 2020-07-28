Portfolio Entertainment Secures Sales For Kids And Unscripted Content

Portfolio Entertainment closed a slew of content partnerships with broadcasters and streaming platforms for its kids and unscripted catalogs.

Co-produced by Portfolio’s in-house production unit and Twin Cities PBS, Hero Elementary was picked up by Discovery for MENA territories, Minika in Turkey, YLE in Finland, and KAN in Israel. In Canada, Knowledge Network and TVO picked up rights to the series.

VoD platform EncourageTV obtained Do You Know?, Doki, and Addison. TVB in Hong Kong nabbed the fourth season of Do You Know?, and Russia’s CTC secured season three. Chinese SVoD platform Tencent picked up Addison. In the U.S., NCircle’s streaming offering Busy Bee also acquired Addison, Do You Know?, and Doki.

For unscripted programming, National Geographic Channel obtained Best in the World Japan for MENA, and Ovation acquired the travel series in the U.S.

U.S. streamer UDU Digital picked up a package of kids programming that includes Carl Squared, Doki, Do You Know?, Groundling Marsh, Igloo Gloo, Mack & Moxy, and Something From Nothing. UDU Digital also added Café Maria, Chef Abroad, Fast Indian Cooking with Sapna, Sailing Chef, and You Gotta Eat Here!

Donnie MacIntyre, vice president of Sales and Business Development at Portfolio Entertainment, stated, “During these unprecedented times, it’s gratifying that our global broadcast and digital partners know they can turn to Portfolio Entertainment to help meet the needs of their audiences. Our content will help educate, entertain and thrill kids and adults alike as we all ride out this storm and rely on our screens to keep us connected.”