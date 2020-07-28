PBS Distribution Reveals PBS Documentaries Channel On Amazon Prime

PBS Distribution will release the PBS Documentaries Channel on Amazon Prime on August 4, 2020.

The PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel will offer a documentary-focused library that includes the entirety of the Ken Burns collection and films from Nova, Frontline, American Masters, Nature, American Experience, Independent Lens, and POV. Subscribers to the channel will have access a carefully curated portfolio of nearly 1,000 hours of programming from PBS.

Andrea Downing, co-president of PBS Distribution, remarked, “PBS is the leader of high-quality, compelling nonfiction entertainment, and the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel is a natural addition to our current streaming offering on Prime Video Channels-PBS Masterpiece, PBS Living, AND PBS Kids. This channel will not only help bring engaging stories about life in all corners of our country to a new audience, it will provide needed revenues to sustain public broadcasting’s public-private partnership model for the benefit of all stations and the communities they serve.”