Acorn TV Commissions ‘Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries’ S2

Acorn TV ordered a second season of Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, the 1960s-set spinoff of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

Produced by Every Cloud Productions in association with All3media International, the crime series follows Peregrine Fisher, who has inherited a windfall from her famous aunt and becomes a private detective. Season two continues to chronicle Peregrine and the rest of her team as they take on journeys of self-discovery and romance. Production will begin in October 2020. Season two of Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries will exclusively premiere on Acorn TV in 2021 in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Seven Network in Australia will also air it. All3media International will oversee distribution.

Don Klees, SVP of Programming for the Acorn brands, AMC Networks SVOD, commented, “After the success earlier this year of Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, we’re especially excited to be working again with our friends at Every Cloud Productions and All3media on the highly anticipated return of Geraldine Hakewill as the fun and fashionable 1960’s private detective.”