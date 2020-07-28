72nd Emmy Award Nominations Revealed

The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards.

Hosted by Leslie Jones, the live virtual ceremony included Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. The HBO series Watchmen secured 26 nominations, followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20. Ozark and Succession each received 18 nominations, while The Mandalorian, Schitt’s Creek, and Saturday Night Live each garnered 15. By platform, Netflix gained 160 nominations in total, followed by HBO with 107. Find the complete list of nominations online.

Scherma stated, “Television has inspired, united, and comforted a global audience this season. We are honored to be recognizing so many of the talented programs, producers, directors, and craftspeople behind the remarkable storytelling that has brought us together while we remain apart.”