Up The Ladder: Banijay Rights

Banijay Group confirmed that Cathy Payne will continue as chief executive officer of Banijay Rights, following the recent acquisition of Endemol Shine Group.

Reporting to Marco Bassetti, chief executive officer of Banijay Group, Payne will be responsible for the integration of the two offerings and oversee the scaled-up distribution arm. She was appointed to CEO in April 2020. At the forefront of Banijay Rights’ commercial drive, Payne will lead both linear and non-linear exploitation, including VoD and self-publishing relationships.

Bassetti stated, “Cathy is without a doubt one of the industry’s strongest commercial champions and just what we need in the ‘new world’ of content. Consistently driving value and opportunity, she is the prime voice to have at the helm of the business as we start the combined roll-out and exploitation of all 88,000 hours of catalogue.”