RTVE Signs On For Mondo TV Iberoamérica’s ‘Annie & Carola’

Mondo TV Iberoamérica, part of Mondo TV Group, announced that Spanish broadcaster RTVE will participate in the co-production Annie & Carola.

Coming from producer and director Myriam Ballesteros, the animated series follows Carola, a nerd with no social skills, who builds a robot friend. Things don’t go as planned, and an accident transforms what was meant to be a clone of herself into an uninhibited friend named Annie. The series is written by Txema Ocio and directed by Myriam Ballesteros, owner of MB Producciones. RTVE’s children’s channel, Clan, has selected Annie & Carola among six projects in its 2020 call for animation. Further details about RTVE’s participation will be revealed at a later stage.

Mondo TV Producciones Canarias will oversee pre-production. Annie & Carola is scheduled to launch in the second half of 2022.

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Iberoamérica, remarked, “The selection of Annie & Carola by Clan TV is an important vote of confidence from the channel – and will be a major boost for the development of this funny, clever and highly original series. It is a privilege for all of us at Mondo TV Iberoamérica to be part of this project together with Myriam Ballesteros.”