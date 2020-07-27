Nippon TV’s ‘Sokkuri Sweets’ Format Arrives At Quibi

Quibi secured the series Eye Candy, based on the game show Sokkuri Sweets from Nippon TV.

Produced by Main Event Media, an All3media America company, the series revolves around teams of celebrities and civilians who try to distinguish between edible creations designed to look like ordinary objects. Eye Candy is executive produced by Chrissy Teigen, through her banner Suit & Thai Productions.

Atsushi Sogo, president of International Business Development at Nippon TV, said, “Congratulations to Chrissy, Jimmy [Fox, president of Main Event Media] and Quibi for finding our signature dish/format amidst the myriad of delicious plates/shows in the world!” He added, “I am very confident that Quibi audiences will be glued to the screen to find out for themselves and look forward to many mouth-watering episodes.”