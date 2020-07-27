Mobius.LAB Kids’ ‘AnimalFanPedia’ To Air On UniMás In U.S.

UniMás, the free-to-air television network owned by Univision Communications, will broadcast the children’s series AnimalFanPedia starting August 2, 2020 in the U.S.

Created by Mobius.LAB Kids, the children’s content production unit from Cisneros Media, the series engages with children to learn about preserving nature and wildlife. The dynamic series explores the ocean depths to tropical rain forests, inviting viewers to learn about different environments and ecosystems.

Produced in high-definition, the first season of AnimalFanPedia features 26 11-minute episodes.