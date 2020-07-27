AMC Networks Int’l-POST Luxembourg Launch New Channels On PostTV

AMC Networks International (AMCNI) and telecom provider POST Luxembourg partnered to rollout four channels from AMCNI’s portfolio on the IPTV platform PostTV.

PostTV’s package “Entertain Me!” will feature CBS Reality, Extreme Sports Channel, KinoweltTV, and Outdoor Channel. AMC Networks International provides programming to over 130 countries, and this latest partnership marks the first time these channels are available on POST for Luxembourg audiences.

Balázs Hajós, vice president of Affiliate Sales at AMCNI Central and Northern Europe, commented, “This exciting, new partnership with POST Luxembourg expands the reach of our channels across Europe and reinforces our priority to offer high quality programming to a wide range of audiences. This deal further extends KinoweltTV’s distribution outside of Germany, Austria and Switzerland and builds on the popularity that CBS Reality, Extreme Sports Channel and Outdoor Channel have had among viewers throughout EMEA for many years.”