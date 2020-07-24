Beyond International brought on Kate Llewellyn-Jones (pictured) as CEO of its international distribution unit.

In her newly created role, Llewellyn-Jones will combine the Beyond Distribution operations with its recent acquisition, TCB Media Rights, to establish a merged business, Beyond Rights. Beyond Rights will boast a catalogue of more than 7,500 hours of content, ranging from unscripted and scripted to feature films and children’s programming. Llewellyn-Jones has served as a commercial consultant for the past 18 months. She previously served as managing director of TCB Media Rights from 2015-2018.

Mikael Borglund, CEO and MD of Beyond International, said, “I am delighted to welcome Kate to the team and look forward to working with her on strategy for the new Beyond Rights business going forward.”

Massimo Righini stepped down from his position as chief creative officer at Nonpanic, a Banijay Group company. Righini led the creative development, and he scouted for international formats and pitches.