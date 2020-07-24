Univison To Premiere Local Version Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Univision will premiere Quién Es la Máscara? (The Masked Singer) starting August 2, 2020.

Produced by Televisa and Endemol Shine Boomdog, the singing competition introduces 16 celebrities who sing behind creative costumes. Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval, and Adrian Uribe will serve as “investigators” to uncover who is singing behind each mask. Every episode features duels between two or more contestants, with the audience deciding the best performance.

Quién Es la Máscara? is based on the original format The King of Mask Singer, which was created by MunHwa Broadcasting Corp. (MBC). The format has aired in the U.S., Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries.