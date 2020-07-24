Pernel Media To Produce Julius Caesar Doc For France Télévisions

France Télévisions Group commissioned Pernel Media to produce Julius Caesar and the War of the Gauls’.

The two-hour documentary special chronicles how the Roman emperor rose to power and uncovers the truth behind his great war in Gaul. Pernel Media’s Samuel Kissous (pictured) serves as executive producer. The documentary has been pre-acquired by a broadcaster in the U.S. and Histoire TV in France.

Kissous, president of Pernel Media, remarked, “We are delighted to produce this two-hour special for France Télévisions, which will give a deep insight into Caesar’s conquest of this fascinating Gallic region, and unveil the truth about who these Gallic people were, actually nothing like the barbarians Caesar described.”