HBO Go Rolls Out On Taiwan Optical Platform

WarnerMedia‘s regional streaming service HBO Go joins the expanded entertainment offering of Taiwan Optical Platform (TOP).

HBO Go offers exclusive content like Doom Patrol and Love Life, as well as popular series like Game of Thrones and Westworld. The streaming service also showcases HBO Asia Originals, such as Workers (pictured) and The Teenage Psychic. TOP pay-TV subscribers will be able to access the SVoD content for an additional cost.

Clement Schwebig, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, said, “It has been quite an impressive journey for HBO Go this year. And while there are other alternative platforms available in Taiwan, our direction is clear – this launch confirms our commitment to the cable-TV ecosystem. TOP joins a growing list of pay-TV partners who we work with to provide even greater value to their subscribers and audience base. This list will continue to grow.”