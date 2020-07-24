FOX Entertainment And Denis Leary Sign Development Deal

FOX Entertainment and Denis Leary entered a broadcast development deal.

Through his new production banner, Amoeba, Leary will create, develop, and produce comedy, drama, and animated series for FOX. He currently stars in the FOX comedy The Moodys, which was renewed for a second season.

Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment of FOX Entertainment, stated, “As we ramp up our commitment to programming year-round, we’re honored to partner with Denis on this broadcast-exclusive deal, and we’re looking forward to seeing the incredible work that will come of it.”