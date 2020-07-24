Calinos Inks Deal With TV Sucesso In Mozambique

Calinos Entertainment sold 629 hours of programming to the free-to-air channel TV Sucesso in Mozambique.

TV Sucesso acquired a content package that includes The Girl Named Feriha (pictured), A Love Story, Untold Truth, In Love Again, and seasons one and two of That’s My Life. As of June 29, 2020, the FTA channel in Mozambique began airing a three-hour slot to showcase the recently acquired Turkish series.

Duda Rodrigues, sales manager for Latin America at Calinos Entertainment, commented, “I am positive our product will support TV Sucesso to remain as a leading channel in the telenovela time slots.”