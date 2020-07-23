Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay announced that Pilar Blasco (pictured) has been named chief executive officer of Banijay Iberia.

Paolo Bassetti will continue in his post as CEO for Banijay Italy. Blasco and Bassetti will oversee their respective regions’ footprint of production labels and creative talent.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay Group, remarked, “In Pilar and Paolo we have two exceptional leaders. Well-versed in driving innovation, encouraging out-of-the-box creativity and navigating the new world of content creation, they are best set to capitalize on the opportunities presented by our recent acquisition. In the months to come, they will work to combine the footprint in the regions they control, while strengthening client relationships and putting Banijay’s operations in pole position for the future.”