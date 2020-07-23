Rakuten TV Releases ‘Ride Your Dreams’ In September

Rakuten TV will roll out its latest original documentary, Ride Your Dreams, on September 17, 2020.

The fifth production from filmmakers Pablo Iraburu and Migeltxo Molina, the documentary will be released for free through Rakuten TV’s “Rakuten Stories.” Ride Your Dreams centers on the pioneering racer Ana Carrasco, who became the first woman to win a motorcycle world championship. Other recent titles of the “Rakuten Stories” collection include Matchday – Inside FC Barcelona, Andrés Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero, and Anything is Possible, among others.

Carrasco commented, “Everything I’ve achieved helps break barriers and makes the path easier for the next women who will come next. I am very happy to let people know about my story, drawing attention to women in the motorbike industry. Ride Your Dream tells a story in which everyone can achieve whatever they want – and ride their own path to achieve their dreams – no matter how difficult they are.”