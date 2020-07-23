Pluto TV LATAM Adds Four Comedy And Entertainment Channels

Pluto TV expanded its streaming service in Latin America with four new channels.

Starting July 24, 2020, MTV Pranks, People Are Awesome, Fail Army, and The Pet Collective join the streaming service’s channel portfolio available in Latin America. MTV Pranks showcases a variety of hilarious shows such as Disaster Date and Punk’d. People Are Awesome shares incredible stories about the amazing feats humans can accomplish. The Fail Army channel offers tons of bloopers, and The Pet Collective is devoted to animals and pets.

Pluto TV previously added seven new channels in the month of June, including a Star Trek Pop-Up channel.