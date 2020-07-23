HBO Develops ‘Between the World and Me’ Into HBO Special

HBO will adapt the stage show Between the World and Me into a HBO Special Event.

Based on the critically acclaimed book by author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, the stage show was originally staged by the Apollo Theater in 2018. Produced by One Story Up, the HBO special will include elements of the original production with moving readings from the book. Apollo Theater executive producer Kamilah Forbes will direct the special, with Coates and Susan Kelechi Watson attached as executive producers. Between the World and Me will be available through HBO and HBO Max.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, said, “Ta-Nehisi’s book is a modern literary classic that provides an essential message for our times. We are tremendously proud to bring this incredibly important event to our audiences.”