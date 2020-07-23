Armoza Formats’ ‘La Famiglia’ Licensed In Russia And Greece

Armoza Formats confirmed that the scripted comedy La Famiglia has been licensed in Russia and Greece.

Russia’s CTC and Greece’s Antenna 1 have picked up the local rights to the format. Originally developed and produced by United Studios of Israel, La Famiglia revolves around a perfectly normal suburban family living in the divorce capital of the country. The family members’ therapy sessions provide the series with opportunities to flashback to comical and stand-alone scenes from the family’s daily life.

Salome Peillon, senior sales director of Western & Southern Europe, CEE, CIS & French-Speaking Canada at Armoza Formats, stated, “While we can’t currently travel, our formats are still traveling all over the world and what’s better these days than a hilarious family comedy that everyone can relate to, no matter the country. Following the success of the format in Israel, India, and Cyprus, we look forward to seeing these new adaptations of La Famiglia in Russia and Greece.”