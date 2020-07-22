ZAG And ON kids & family Announce Two ‘Miraculous’ Animated Films

ZAG and ON kids & family, part of Mediawan Group, announced two new animated films featuring the beloved superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir.

Created by ZAG and produced by ZAG and ON kids & family, the two animated TV movies, Miraculous World – New York – United HeroeZ (pictured) and Miraculous World – Shanghai – Lady Dragon, will roll out in fall 2020 and spring 2021. The new films build upon the animated universe shown in the action-comedy series, Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Disney Channel and Disney+ acquired global rights to both films, except in Brazil and China. France’s TF1 picked up the second window. In addition, Brazil’s Globo, Canada’s Family Channel and Télé-Québec, and the U.K.’s POP have picked up the respective territory rights. ZAG and ON kids & family are also in production for an animated Miraculous feature, which will be released globally and will premiere either in fall 2021 or early 2022.

Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of ZAG, said, “With our two new movies, we’re expanding the world of Miraculous like never before as Ladybug and Cat Noir explore New York and Shanghai, and meet new superheroes as they take on treacherous villains far away from their home city of Paris.”