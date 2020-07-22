Univision-HealthiNation Team Up For Spanish-Language Health Videos

Univision Communications and HealthiNation entered a partnership to develop Spanish-language healthcare videos.

As part of the agreement, Univision will distribute HealthiNation’s videos across its platforms. The HealthiNation videos created under this partnership will address health challenges and risk factors that significantly affect the Hispanic population.

Jorge Daboub, executive vice president of Local Media Sales at Univision, said, “We are dedicated to ensuring that our audience has access to the latest health information to allow them to make informed decisions for the betterment of themselves and their families. HealthiNation’s consumer health content and their new initiatives around Spanish-language health videos serve as a great complement to our ongoing programs across the Company and over our platforms designed to educate and positively impact the lives of US Hispanics.”

Michael O’Donnell, CEO of HealthiNation, added, “We’re committed to serving Spanish-speaking consumers, and will now be able to offer even more diverse programming to our point-of-care and pharma partners seeking to reach this audience.”