RTL To Air Brainpool’s ‘Big Performance’ Show

RTL will broadcast Brainpool‘s new entertainment show, Big Performance – wer ist der Star im Star? in the fall.

Developed in house and hosted by Daniel Hartwich, the entertainment show features German celebrities who are transformed into their favorite musical legends to deliver spectacularly staged performances. The judging panel and studio audience must guess the star’s true identity.

Banijay holds all format rights to The Star in the Star.