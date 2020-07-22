41 Entertainment Delivers ‘S.M.A.S.H!’ To HBO Max And Super RTL

41 Entertainment (41E) confirmed new content partners for the animated series S.M.A.S.H!

Created by Allen Bohbot and based on an original idea by Kaaren Lee Brown, the animated series revolves around four kids who train to become the next generation of superheroes. Brown and Kiersten Halstead developed the series for television. The series is scheduled to launch worldwide in 2022.

HBO Max picked up first-window exclusive SVoD rights in the U.S., and Super RTL acquired exclusive content rights for German-speaking Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Discovery Family Channel and Discovery Familia obtained exclusive linear rights in the U.S.

Nancy Koff, VP – Sales and Marketing at 41 Entertainment, remarked, “It is thrilling to be announcing an initial lineup of such stellar international broadcasters. The response from the market to S.M.A.S.H! has been very encouraging and we look forward to announcing additional broadcasters and platforms soon.”