New Book Out and About in Abruzzo

VideoAge editor Dom Serafini is coming out with a new book in Italian. The book’s title is I Messaggeri dell’Abruzzo nel Mondo (The Messengers of Abruzzo in the World). Abruzzo is the central Italian region from which he hails. The book features profiles of 100 personalities of Abruzzo origins living in 30 countries around the world.

The people featured in this first volume (there are plans for further editions) are a selection of the over 1,000 personalities that “lived” in the pages of Serafini’s Sunday features in the Italian daily Il Messaggero over the course of 20 years. Based in Rome, Il Messaggero is one of Italy’s oldest national newspapers, and has seven regional editions.

The book (pictured above), describes the Abruzzo diaspora. Most of the folks profiled are in the U.S., but there are some who moved to Canada, Argentina, and even as far as Borneo, South Africa, China, Angola, and New Zealand. Among the most prominent personalities of Abruzzo origins in the U.S. are speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, actor Alan Alda, and singer Madonna.

The book is published by Il Viandante, which is based in the city of Chieti in Abruzzo. In Italy, the book is being promoted as a tool for young people who want to learn about other people’s experiences working and succeeding overseas since the book features professionals in every possible field, including multi-star chefs, scientists, college professors, media executives, architects, engineers, industrialists, financiers, and Hollywood actors. This is Serafini’s 13th book, five of which are in English. There’s also one audiobook and one children’s e-book.