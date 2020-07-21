Up The Ladder: NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced that Beau Ferrari has been named chairman.

In his new position, Ferrari will oversee the company’s media portfolio, including the Telemundo broadcast network, Entertainment, Sports, Global Studios, and 30 local stations. He previously served as executive vice president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises since 2017. He assumes the chairman position from Cesar Conde, who was recently appointed chairman of NBCUniversal News Group.

Ferrari commented, “It’s an incredible honor to lead the talented team at Telemundo Enterprises, particularly at a time when there is so much momentum in this business. I am excited for the opportunity to take the company to the next level and guide Telemundo’s continued growth.”