Noggin Rolls Out On Apple TV In LATAM

Noggin, the Nick Jr. interactive learning service, launched on Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app throughout Latin America.

Noggin showcases preschool educational content featuring beloved Nick Jr. characters. Noggin subscribers will be able to access the Apple TV app to watch long- and short-form content, including PAW Patrol, Dora the Explorer, and Garden Academy, among many other titles in Spanish and Portuguese.

Rita Herring, senior vice president of Content Distribution Management for ViacomCBS Networks Americas, said, “We’re extremely excited to offer Noggin through Apple TV channels in Latin America. This launch further reinforces our international streaming strategy, and offers parents and their preschoolers even more opportunities to connect with Noggin’s premium edutainment offering.”