IFA And LGI Media Score Co-Pro Deals For ‘Tibet: The Roof of the World’

IFA Media and LGI Media, formerly known as Looking Glass International, secured co-production deals with broadcasters for the wildlife project Tibet: Roof of the World.

The Asian production company IFA signed on with CICC (China Intercontinental Communication Center), Singapore’s IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), and Top Vision for the theatrical release in China. Co-produced with the Smithsonian Channel, the film explores the highest mountain plateau on Earth, showing some of the wildlife that call the region home such as Tibetan wolves and snub-nosed monkeys.

The Smithsonian Channel will premiere the film in the U.S. and the U.K. in September. Japan’s NHK, France Televisions, and Sweden’s SVT will also broadcast it. LGI Media will oversee worldwide distribution.

Nha-Uyen Chau, founder and CEO of LGI Media, remarked, “It’s a great honor to have brokered these international co-productions. Tibet: Roof of the World is an incredible program that explores and provides a fascinating insight into the inhabitants of one of the harshest places in the world.”