Global Agency Singing Format Airs In France

The French adaptation of Global Agency‘s format Is That Really Your Voice? aired on French broadcaster TF1 on July 17, 2020.

Titled Good Singers, the French version’s premiere garnered 3.2 million viewers and performed well across all key demographics. Created by Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, the format is based on the concept of guessing good singers by appearance before the contestants begin to sing.

Pinto commented, “We are very happy and proud of this success. TF1 worked very hard during the pandemic period and created a great production of our format. This French adaptation of ITRYV is seeing great demand worldwide. I really believe that it will be the next big thing.”