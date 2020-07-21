Entertainment Studios Inks MENA Distribution Deal

Entertainment Studios, a division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, signed a channel distribution agreement to bring seven of its global television networks to the United Arab Emirates.

The seven Entertainment Studios Networks channels will receive distribution on the du telecom platform, operated by Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC). The deal was facilitated by SAWA Rights Management, and it is the first between Entertainment Studios Networks and SAWA Rights Management in an overall arrangement to extend across other territories in the MENA region.

Entertainment Studios Networks provides family-friendly programming, from travel and automotive to culinary and celebrity entertainment content. The channel portfolio that will be available in the United Arab Emirates features Cars.TV, Comedy.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV, and Justice Central.TV.

Tom Devlin, president of International Television Sales/Marketing for Entertainment Studios, said, “The international demand for American content is a multi-billion dollar marketplace. We are excited to bring our portfolio of family-friendly lifestyle networks and programming to the Middle East and North Africa television markets for the first time as we continue to expand our network brands worldwide.”