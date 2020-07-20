TRT World Premieres New Doc ‘Neo-Nazis of the Mediterranean’

TRT World will air the documentary Neo-Nazis of the Mediterranean today, July 20, 2020.

Neo-Nazis of the Mediterranean looks at fascism and racism in Greece and Cyprus. The documentary shows the starting point of fascism in Greece in the 1970s and the establishment of the Golden Dawn Party, demonstrating the links between other racist parties from Greece to Cyprus.

With headquarters in Istanbul, TRT World presents a distinct voice within the global news landscape. The international news platform’s YouTube account will share Neo-Nazis of the Mediterranean in five different languages, including Turkish, English, German, Arabic, and Greek.