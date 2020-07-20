Sinking Ship Scores Pan-Territory Deal With Showmax

Sinking Ship Entertainment (SSE) signed a pan-territory agreement with MultiChoice Group’s Showmax for more than 80 hours of kids’ content.

Sinking Ship expands its reach in Africa with this latest deal, which marks the first partnership between the two companies. Showmax acquired the sci-fi series Endlings (pictured), the live-action educational series Odd Squad, the STEM-themed series Annedroids, and the pre-school series Chirp. Endlings will premiere worldwide in September, with more than 10 international partners.

Mehmet Gunduz, manager of Sales for CEEMA & LATAM at SSE, commented, “Commercially-friendly educational kids’ content continues to grow across the globe amid the ever-changing international landscape. We are thrilled to have Showmax as a new partner on the premier of our most popular shows in Sub-Saharan Africa, these series are always interwoven with fun, exciting, and adventure-centered storylines.”