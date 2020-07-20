Sabbatical Entertainment Presents ‘Kids’ Planet’ And More

Sabbatical Entertainment, the Miami, Florida-based producer specializing in content with a global impact, unveiled its premium kids content offer to the international market.

Kids’ Planet, Human Nature and The World is Yours are currently broadcasted by Univision and Noggin and will soon air on CBS across the United States. The Sabbatical productions will be distributed by Caracol Television in Latin America, Africa and Europe.

It was announced by Miguel Somoza, Sabbatical Entertainment’s CEO (pictured).