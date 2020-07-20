Mediaset Sells ‘The Silence Of Water’ To France 3

Mediaset Distribution confirmed the sale of The Silence of Water (Il Silenzio dell’Acqua) to French broadcaster France 3.

Produced by Vela Film and RTI, the thriller drama series follows a local police inspector and homicide detective as they investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl. Season two of the series has been produced and will air on Canale 5 in the fall. The Silence of Water will air on France 3 starting August 9, 2020.

Mediaset Distribution handles international sales.