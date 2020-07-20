‘Hiroshima and Nagasaki’ Doc To Premiere On History And Hulu Japan

A+E Networks International, History U.S., and Hulu Japan announced the premiere dates for Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later.

Produced by October Films and co-produced by A+E Networks International, History U.S., and Hulu Japan, the documentary presents the moral, scientific, and military dilemmas of the atomic bomb. Directed by James Erskine, the documentary includes never-before-seen archival footage and first-person perspectives from leaders, soldiers, and survivors. A+E Networks International oversees worldwide distribution rights.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: 75 Years Later will air on History in the U.S. and Hulu Japan on August 2, 2020, and it will be available on History Japan starting August 30.

Steve MacDonald, president of Global Content Sales and International at A+E Networks, remarked, “A+E Networks International and History, are pleased to partner with Hulu Japan on this historic, poignant documentary, 75 years after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The feature documentary was produced under the auspices of an immensely creative team, resulting in a globally relevant film we hope will serve as an important reminder, while informing a whole new generation.”