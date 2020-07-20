Daytime Emmy Awards Ceremony Honors Digital Drama Winners

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences celebrated the winners in the Digital Drama categories of the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards.

Hosted by Jai Rodriguez, producer and actor from Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the hour-long ceremony was held live on the National Academy’s online viewing platform. The Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress and Lead Actor awards went to Jade Harlow and Kristos Andrews, for their roles in The Bay The Series, which won three honors at the awards. Find the complete list of winners online.

Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, said, “Live-streaming from our new Watch the Emmys® app powered by Vimeo, the National Academy continues to recognize and embrace the new and innovative changes that are shaping the future of our great industry.”