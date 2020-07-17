WildBrain Scores Sales For ‘Malory Towers’ S1

WildBrain inked a slew of international sales for the first season of Malory Towers.

Co-produced by WildBrain and King Bert Productions for WildBrain Television’s Family Channel in Canada and CBBC in the U.K., the new live-action series centers on Darrell Rivers as she attends an all-girls’ boarding school. The series is based on the popular book series by Enid Blyton. WildBrain secured several broadcasters and streamers for the first season, including BYUtv in the U.S., ABC Australia, ZDF in Germany, SVT in Sweden, and Toonix and HBO for Nordics and CEE territories, among others. Malory Towers will stream on the CBC Gem service starting August 28, 2020.

Deirdre Brennan, EVP of Content Partnerships at WildBrain, commented, “The response to Malory Towers has been fantastic and we’re thrilled that so many leading platforms will share this series with families internationally.”