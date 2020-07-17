Up The Ladder: Buendía Estudios

Telefónica and Atresmedia named Ignacio Corrales as managing director of Buendía Estudios.

Owned by both companies, Buendía aims to promote Spanish and Latin American talent by creating and producing audiovisual content for the international market. Corrales most recently served as managing director at Atresmedia Studios. He has significant experience in the audiovisual sector, including production and distribution of fiction and entertainment content.

Corrales commented, “The birth of Buendía Estudios is very good news for the Spanish audiovisual sector and highlights a strong production industry in our country as well as its success in the international market. With this project, Telefónica and Atresmedia culminate their commitment to content and join their experience and resources to make Buendía Estudios a great global producer of content in Spanish.”